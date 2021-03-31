Grammy-nominated musican Tayla Parx has always prioritized self-sufficiency in her career. And after establishing herself as a songwriter to stars like Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Panic! At The Disco, Khalid, and more, Parx has decided to launch her own media company, TaylaMade Inc., which will operate as an umbrella organization for her own management company, publishing house, and studio. Detailing her endeavors, Parx shared her mini-documentary Who Is Tayla Parx?.

Parx’s documentary gives an inside look into the singer’s career. She describes herself as “a dog mom, a sister, a daughter, an executive, a writer, I am an artist,” and speaks about the importance of connecting with herself though music:

“The biggest thing about being an artist is the discovery of myself. It really gave me the opportunity to write and create and sing without any type of rules. But it also took me around the world. From touring with artists like Lizzo and Anderson .Paak, and doing my first stadiums. It’s nice to feel a little less alone when I’m singing my own thoughts and expressions and for people to say, ‘I needed that.’”

Watch Parx’s Who Is Tayla Parx? mini-documentary above.

