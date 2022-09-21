Taylor Swift
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Announces The Title Of The 13th ‘Midnights’ Track Via A Charming TikTok

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Last month at the VMAs, Taylor Swift stole the night by surprise-announcing her forthcoming album Midnights, arriving in October. While accepting the final award of the night for Video Of The Year, she said, “I had sort of made up my mind that it might be a fun moment to tell you… my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

She’s telling us even more tonight through a funny TikTok. In a new series called Midnight Mayhems With Me, the pop star is slowly revealing the tracklist through a game of chance with a lottery ball machine. In the first episode, shared at midnight on September 21, she announced the title of the final track, which is… “Mastermind.”

After announcing Midnights, she shared a poetic statement detailing the concept of the record. “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

She continued, “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … We’ll meet ourselves.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
×