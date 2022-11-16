Yesterday (November 15) was a big day for many artists, as the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced. Taylor Swift picked up a nomination in one of the “big four” categories, as “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” is up for Song Of The Year, and she’s absolutely thrilled about it.

In an Instagram Story shared last night, Swift wrote, “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal. Just got off the phone with @lizrosemusic, my co writer on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope. I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Previously, nominated for Song Of The Year were Swift’s “Cardigan,” “Lover,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” and “You Belong With Me,” but none of them managed to take home the award. Swift has done well at the Grammys overall, though: Not counting the 2023 show, Swift has been nominated for 42 Grammys and won 11 of them.

For 2023, Swift is also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing), Best Music Video (All Too Well: The Short Film), and Best Country Song (“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”).

