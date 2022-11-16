Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records. With Midnights, she earned her 11th Billboard No. 1 album and the biggest first week for an album in 7 years. With that same LP, she also broke Spotify’s record for most streamed album in a single day.

Now, with the Grammy nominations announced, she’s making more history. According to Billboard, she is tied for the all-time record for most Song Of The Year nods after her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” was nominated today. She’s tied with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. Of course, that also means she has the most for a female artist.

Last month on Jimmy Fallon, she explained her immense productivity. “I love writing songs, poems, stories, scripts,” she said. “I love writing those things because there’s a part of it I don’t quite understand how it comes to fruition. There’s something so mysterious about writing but I’ve found that the more I write the more I keep writing. I don’t know what’s been going on but in the last six or seven years, I’ve just been constantly making things and the more things I make the happier I am. So I just continue to do it. I’m just happy you guys like that.”