Here Are All Of Taylor Swift’s Best Moments From 2022

If one thing is certain, Taylor Swift never slows down. Swift started 2022 by becoming the first global ambassador for Record Store Day, encouraging fans to support their local indie music shops. She also appeared on a compilation, Portraits Of Her, that benefitted We Are Moving The Needle, “a nonprofit organization supporting female recording industry professionals.”

Her accolades didn’t end there. Swift went on to receive an honorary doctorate degree from NYU and presented a speech at the graduation ceremony — which, we now know, was riddled with Easter eggs for what’s to come.

Many of which were references from her eventual tenth studio album, Midnights, which surpassed 1989 as the biggest opening week of her career so far. It also became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day and earned Billboard‘s record for holding all top ten spots on the Hot 100. She then announced her first tour in years, The Eras Tour. Given the heightened demand, many Swifties and politicians have since pushed back against Ticketmaster for their failure to purchase tickets.

Throughout the course of this year, Swift also leaned heavily into her film era. On the heels of her 2021 All Too Well: The Short Film, she appeared for conversations at various film festivals including Tribeca and TIFF. She made a brief appearance in the movie Amsterdam and directed two music videos so far from Midnights, with “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.”

Most recently, Swift appeared alongside The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh for a talk on Variety’s Directors On Directors series. She also has her sights set on the future, with the announcement of her feature-length directorial debut currently being in the works. Nice!