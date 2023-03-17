Taylor Swift, just hours away from taking the stage for the opening night of her Eras Tour, has also dropped four songs to build fans’ anticipation. The primary new one, “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” is a previously-unreleased track that Swift had seemingly recorded during her sessions of 2019’s Lover, although it didn’t make the album.

However, Swifties stumbled upon a leaked demo of it and fell in love, along with some other potential vault tracks that have yet to see the light of day.

“Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned / They intertwined / And taught you the way you call me baby,” she sings in the romantic opening verse.

Swift also shared three new re-recorded songs: “Safe And Sound (Taylor’s Version)” and “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)” from the Hunger Games soundtrack, and “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version),” originally from the deluxe copy of Speak Now. This drop has led fans to speculate that the album is Swift’s next one to be announced in the re-recording process of her first six albums.

“Safe And Sound (Taylor’s Version)” also takes after the original collaboration with The Civil Wars, as Swift reunited the band members to update the song.

Check out all of Taylor Swift’s four new songs above.