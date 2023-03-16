Taylor Swift Grammys 2023
Taylor Swift Is Celebrating ‘The Eras Tour’ By Dropping Four Tracks At Midnight: Three ‘Taylor’s Version’ Songs And A New One

Taylor Swift has a major weekend ahead of her: Tomorrow (March 17), she’ll be in Glendale, Arizona (or Swift City, as it will soon be temporarily known) for the first date of her The Eras Tour. Even as preparations are surely well underway for the big day, Swift managed to get one more surprise out to fans: Swift announced today (March 16) that she’s releasing four new songs tonight at midnight.

In an Instagram Story shared this afternoon, Swift wrote, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight. Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (featuring [Joy Williams] and [John Paul White]) (Taylor’s Version), If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version), & All Of The Girls You Loved Before.”

taylor insta
@taylorswift/Instagram

The original versions of “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound” are the two songs Swift contributed to the The Hunger Games: Songs From District 12 And Beyond album in 2012. The latter originally featured The Civil Wars, and the now-defunct duo of Williams and White returned for the rerecording. Meanwhile, “If This Was A Movie” originally appeared on Speak Now, which should add more fuel to the rumor that Speak Now will be the next Taylor’s Version album that Swift releases. “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” meanwhile, is a previously unheard song.

Find Swift’s The Eras Tour dates here.

