Taylor Swift, months after dropping her tenth studio album, Midnights, has released a brand new remix of a recent single, “Lavender Haze.” Last month, Swift gave the record’s romantic opening track a music video treatment — and now it’s taken on a completely different energy courtesy of Felix Jaehn.

Having literally went to a Midnights-themed cycling class last night, this new “Lavender Haze” remix is perfect for both a high-intensity workout and hitting the club. In this version, Swift’s vocals are sped-up, as the instrumental is swapped for a dreamy EDM build — before auto-tuning the chorus in a non-over-the-top-way.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up, because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the 50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift shared on Instagram ahead of the album’s October release.

“Like, if you were in a lavender haze, that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful,” she added. “And I guess theoretically when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there, and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.”

Listen to Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze (Felix Jaehn Remix)” above.