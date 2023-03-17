Is Taylor Swift’s ‘If This Was A Movie’ From ‘Speak Now?’

Taylor Swift announced today that she’d be dropping four songs at midnight, for a special treat to fans ahead of her Eras Tour premiere tomorrow. These include two from the Hunger Games soundtrack, “Safe And Sound (Taylor’s Version)” and “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), as well as a previously-unreleased Lover cut called “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” — which leaked among some songs in the fandom a few weeks ago.

One of the songs, “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version),” originally appeared on the deluxe version of her 2010 album, Speak Now. Because of this, fans have speculated that an announcement for the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) re-recording is imminent. Her last full re-recorded album was Red (Taylor’s Version), which dropped back in November 2021 — and she spent 2022 gearing up for her tenth studio album, Midnights.

The somber ballad finds Swift hoping that a relationship returns to her. “Come back, come back, come back to me like / You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry / I know that we could work it out somehow / But if this was a movie you’d be here by now,” she sings in the chorus.

It’s also the only song from the album to include a co-writer, which has sparked theories among fans as to why she is releasing it. If she chooses not to include “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)” on the re-recorded tracklist, it would make Speak Now TV her only one to be 100% self-written.

Meet us back here at midnight to listen to “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version).”