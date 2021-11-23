Taylor Swift 2021
Taylor Swift Lets Out A ‘Feral Screech’ In Celebration Of ‘All Too Well’ Becoming The Longest No. 1 Song Ever

It seems like records get broken all the time now when it comes to streaming and charting feats in music. Yesterday, though, Taylor Swift toppled one that stood for half a century: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and thanks to the dominance of the ten-minute version, it is now the longest chart-topping song of all time. The previous record-holder is Don McLean’s 8-minute, 37-second 1971 single “American Pie (Parts I & II).”

Swift, naturally, is pretty stoked about the whole thing.

On Twitter, she shared a tweet about the news from Billboard and added, “*FERAL SCREECH*.” She quickly followed up, “I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.” She also added, “THANK YOU to the team that made All Too Well (the 10 min): The ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic [Jack Antonoff], bad ass [Laura Sisk], [Christopher Rowe], and [Liz Rose]! Love you all.”

She also shared a TikTok video (which she re-posted to Instagram) of herself in front of tweets and articles about her achievement. All the while, she mouths along to the audio from a viral video of a salty-tongued toddler repeatedly saying, “What the hell?” She captioned the post, “You guys sent a 10 minute song to number one for the first time in history honestly WTH.”

All in all, it’s been a tremendous past couple days for Swift, as Red (Taylor’s Version) also went ahead and had a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200.

