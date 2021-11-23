It seems like records get broken all the time now when it comes to streaming and charting feats in music. Yesterday, though, Taylor Swift toppled one that stood for half a century: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and thanks to the dominance of the ten-minute version, it is now the longest chart-topping song of all time. The previous record-holder is Don McLean’s 8-minute, 37-second 1971 single “American Pie (Parts I & II).”

Swift, naturally, is pretty stoked about the whole thing.

On Twitter, she shared a tweet about the news from Billboard and added, “*FERAL SCREECH*.” She quickly followed up, “I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.” She also added, “THANK YOU to the team that made All Too Well (the 10 min): The ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic [Jack Antonoff], bad ass [Laura Sisk], [Christopher Rowe], and [Liz Rose]! Love you all.”

I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.🤯 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2021

THANK YOU to the team that made All Too Well (the 10 min): The ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic @jackantonoff, bad ass @Sharp_Stick, @rowedizzle and @lizrose06! Love you all. ♥️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2021

She also shared a TikTok video (which she re-posted to Instagram) of herself in front of tweets and articles about her achievement. All the while, she mouths along to the audio from a viral video of a salty-tongued toddler repeatedly saying, “What the hell?” She captioned the post, “You guys sent a 10 minute song to number one for the first time in history honestly WTH.”

All in all, it’s been a tremendous past couple days for Swift, as Red (Taylor’s Version) also went ahead and had a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200.