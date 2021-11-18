Taylor Swift has done some genre- and mood-hopping over the course of her past few albums: Reputation was edgier than usual for Swift, Lover brought things into more peaceful pop territory, and she well full-blown folk with Folklore and Evermore. She has been focused on her Taylor’s Version albums this year, as she has so far released re-recorded editions of Fearless and Red. The Taylor’s Version albums have had plenty of bonus tracks but now Swift is offering even more Red-related goodies, as she just dropped a “Sad Girl Autumn Version” of “All Too Well.”

This recording is based on the ten-minute version instead of the standard five-minute version, and aesthetically, it’s a return to her Folklore sound. Here, the track is an extended piano ballad, which makes sense given that Swift recorded the song with Folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low at Dessner’s Long Pond studio, where Folkore and Evermore were recorded.

Swift wrote when sharing the track, “One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder. Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties [Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low].”

One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder 🙃Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties @aaron_dessner @heyjonlow https://t.co/UnbELgJGAi pic.twitter.com/Z1XK2zQkwf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 18, 2021

Listen to “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)” above.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic. Get it here.