Another weekend in Australia, another new song announcement. Taylor Swift had a run of shows in Melbourne last weekend, and while there, she announced “The Bolter,” a bonus track for The Tortured Poets Department. Now, Swift played her first show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium today (February 23) and delivered news of another new bonus track: “The Albatross.”

Shortly after sharing the news on stage, she posted the alternate album cover on Instagram along with a poetic line that reads, “Am I allowed to cry?” The new edition of The Tortured Poets Department featuring “The Albatross” is now available for pre-order on Swift’s website.

i love her sm, also the albatross sounds like a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/t5vVNemm1j — v.💜 | Eras SG N3 🇸🇬 (@coneyisland4eva) February 23, 2024

Swift also recently reflected on her weekend in Melbourne, sharing photos from the shows and writing, “Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often.”

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce couldn’t make it to the Melbourne shows, but he was on hand in Sydney. Kelce and Swift visited the Sydney Zoo yesterday, and naturally, he was in the audience for today’s performance.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here.