There are certain things in life you don’t joke about: anything that happened less than 22.3 years ago, Taco Bell taking the 7-Layer Burrito off the menu, and Taylor Swift. Emma Stone learned that the hard way.

While backstage at the 2024 Golden Globes after winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance in Poor Things, Stone referred to Swift, who was in the audience clapping for her, as an “asshole.” She added, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an asshole.” She was clearly joking, but some Swifties weren’t laughing.

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Stone told Variety, “because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.” She then pointed at herself and said, “What a dope.” (I need one of these shirts but with “Emma” instead of “Homer.”)

Besides, Stone is allowed to call Swift an “asshole” because they’ve been friends for a long time. The two met “at the Young Hollywood Awards when [she] was 18 in LA,” the Oscar-winning actress said last year. “We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.” Swift may or may not have even written a song about her. Maybe that’s the issue: Stone thinks Swift is a jerk for not calling the song “When Emma Goes on Jeopardy.”

