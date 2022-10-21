Taylor Swift Roots For The ‘Anti-Hero’ On Her New Single

Though she announced her 10th studio album, Midnights, at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August, Taylor Swift had not released a lead single to kick off the era. Until tonight, that is, upon the album’s release. On the album’s lead single, “Anti-Hero,” Swift recalls various tales, in which she always seems to root for the stories

“It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me / At tea time, everybody agrees / I’ll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror / It must be exhausting, always rooting for the anti-hero,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Elsewhere in the song, she sings, “I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money / She thinks I left them in the will / The family gathers around and reads it and someone screams out / ‘She’s laughing up at us from hell!'”

Of course, this particular line has sent the Swifties into a frenzy, as Swift has never mentioned having a daughter-in-law, nor even a child.

“I’m gonna need an explanation on how Anti-Hero is from someone else’s POV cause WHO IS THIS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW” said one Twitter user.

“You’re allowed to freak out that she’s dreaming about having a daughter in law,” said another Twitter user.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Stream it here.