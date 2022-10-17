In just a few days, on October 21, Taylor Swift is releasing Midnights, her tenth album. As is typical for an artist of Swift’s magnitude, there’s a busy promotional schedule surrounding the album drop, which Swift has now outlined.

In an Instagram post from last night (October 16), Swift shared a dry-erase board breakdown of what she’s going to be up to from October 20 to 28. Things kick off after this week’s Thursday Night Football kicks off, as a teaser trailer or some kind will air during the third quarter of the game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

The busiest day on the schedule is Friday the 21st. Aside from the album release, a “special very chaotic surprise” is set to take place/be unveiled at 3 a.m. ET, followed by the “Anti-Hero” video premiere at 8 a.m. ET and lyric videos dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

On the 24th, Swift is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the next day, she’s dropping another video for a song yet to be revealed. Finally, on October 28, she will guest on the UK’s The Graham Norton Show.

As for “Anti-Hero,” Swift previously said of the song, “Track 3, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know… not to sound too dark, but, like, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. But, don’t feel bad for me. You don’t need to.”

Check out Swift’s teaser video above.