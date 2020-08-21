Despite just 24 hours of promotion prior to its release, Taylor Swift’s Folklore album has given her plenty of reasons to celebrate in the near-month following its release. Coming off its third week atop the Billboard album charts, Swift decided to gift indie record stores with a pretty awesome surprise: signed copies of the Folklore album.

A number of these indie record stores took to their social media pages to show off their unexpected packages of signed CDs to their followers.

Look at what came in 👀 30 CDs signed by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13). Available for purchase in store only. Strictly one per customer! First come, first served. pic.twitter.com/P6gvBhz3GU — Rough Trade NYC (@RoughTradeNYC) August 20, 2020

Well, there is no doubt about it, #Swifties are SWIFT! Thanks to you all for masking up & coming by for a signed copy of #folklore! And many thanks to @taylorswift13 for signing albums for our peeps. ❤️❤️❤️ #recordstorefolklore #soldout #supportyourlocalrecordstore pic.twitter.com/CR1iCMBjux — Grimey's Nashville (@Grimeys) August 20, 2020

Look what just showed up!Taylor Swift just sent a bunch of signed copies of her smash FOLKLORE! Limited so no holds, locals only and just one per customer. Thanks Taylor for your love of indie shops !

#recordstorefolklore #taylornation #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/fEkGO80BUT — Shake It Records (@shakeitrecords) August 20, 2020

The surprise to the indie record stores serves as Taylor’s latest interaction with her fans. She recently had a FaceTime call with “best friend” Selena Gomez during Gomez’ Selena + Chef cooking show. She also took a moment to reveal all the easter eggs hidden in her “Cardigan” video which she dropped when Folklore was released. This came after she confirmed who some of the characters throughout the album were based on, too.

It’s good to see Taylor reaching out to the indie community with such a nice gesture, especially after Folklore has been labeled as her first “indie” album. Folklore has helped Taylor reach a number of milestones including being the first female artist since 2018 to spend her first three weeks atop the Billboard album charts. Other accolades include having the most No. 1 debuts and the third-most No. 1 albums overall among female artists.