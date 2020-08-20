Selena Gomez has had a busy year so far. Not only did the singer release her comeback record Rare, but Gomez broke ground on her own beauty company and secured a brand new show on HBO Max. Titled Selena + Chef, Gomez’s new series invites famous chefs into her home kitchen to serve up some creative recipes. Along with featuring seasoned chefs, one of Gomez’s episodes had a cameo by a high-profile star.

In the fourth episode of Selena + Chef, Gomez worked with Korean American chef Roy Choi to learn how to cook his specialty Korean breakfast tacos. Gomez was so proud of the results, she interrupted the episode to show off the tacos to her “best friend,” Taylor Swift. Swift promptly answered the call and was impressed by Gomez’s dish. “If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re gonna have words,” Swift joked. “I want to be served that.”

🎥 | Taylor Swift making a cameo appearance on a new episode of Selena Gomez's "Selena + Chef" show!pic.twitter.com/O00iUAa5ez — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) August 20, 2020

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Gomez explained how her cooking show came to be: “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

Watch a clip of Taylor Swift’s Selena + Chef cameo above.

See the full Selena + Chef episode on HBO Max here.