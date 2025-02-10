It was a tough night for the Kansas City Chiefs and their supporters yesterday (February 9): After a scoreless first half in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team ended up losing 40-22, unable to pull off a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. It was also a bit of a weird night for Taylor Swift, at least for a minute.

Swift was in attendance to support Travis Kelce, of course, and when she was shown on the big screen, Philly fans showered her with boos. Swift, somebody who’s not used to getting that kind of reaction from massive crowds, looked around with a confused look on her face before cracking a smile and seemingly asking somebody near her, “What’s going on?” (Here’s a video.)

Swift, of course, has some history with Philadelphia and the city’s Lincoln Financial Field, given that she was raised in Pennsylvania and her father is an Eagles fan. After performing at the venue on The Eras Tour in 2023, Swift wrote in a post on social media, “Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for.”