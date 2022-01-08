Shania Twain Is Thrilled Taylor Swift Broke One Of Her Records

While both Shania Twain and Taylor Swift have written plenty of scathing songs about men who don’t get it, there’s nothing but love between the two pop-country superstars. A few days ag, ever vigilant Swifties noticed that Taylor had set a record by becoming the female artists with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart. Her re-recording of Red (Taylor’s Version) has been sitting pretty on that chart for plenty of weeks lately, and quickly racked up enough to make Taylor’s overall time spent topping that chart surpass the old record set by Shania, 97 weeks.

But for her part, Shania was nothing but thrilled that Taylor is having that kind of success, and said as much in a tweet yesterday quoting the record-breaking stat. “Let’s Go Girls!!!!” she began, quoting her own epic hit, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” natch. “Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 in spite of the hurdles ✊ #trailblazers.”

Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 inspite of the hurdles ✊ #trailblazers https://t.co/SZORYzSay6 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) January 6, 2022

We’d expect nothing less from Shania, who has always been supportive of other women, and particularly Taylor. A class act as always.