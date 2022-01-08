Taylor Swift Breaks Shania Twain Country Album Record
Getty Image
Pop

Shania Twain Is Thrilled Taylor Swift Broke One Of Her Records

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

While both Shania Twain and Taylor Swift have written plenty of scathing songs about men who don’t get it, there’s nothing but love between the two pop-country superstars. A few days ag, ever vigilant Swifties noticed that Taylor had set a record by becoming the female artists with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart. Her re-recording of Red (Taylor’s Version) has been sitting pretty on that chart for plenty of weeks lately, and quickly racked up enough to make Taylor’s overall time spent topping that chart surpass the old record set by Shania, 97 weeks.

But for her part, Shania was nothing but thrilled that Taylor is having that kind of success, and said as much in a tweet yesterday quoting the record-breaking stat. “Let’s Go Girls!!!!” she began, quoting her own epic hit, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” natch. “Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 in spite of the hurdles ✊ #trailblazers.”

We’d expect nothing less from Shania, who has always been supportive of other women, and particularly Taylor. A class act as always.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×