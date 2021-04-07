The year is 2008: The first Twilight movie is in theaters, Beyonce and Jay-Z are newlyweds, and Taylor Swift drops her No. 1 album Fearless just one month after getting her heart broken by Joe Jonas. Now, 13 years later, Swift is throwing it back to 2008 by debuting a handful of previously unreleased tracks. With her latest song “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” fans are convinced that it’s Swift’s way of slighting Jonas for their messy breakup.

The new track was written during her Fearless era and Swift even hinted that it touched on drama, so fans were quick to connect the dots and point out that “Mr. Perfectly Fine” must have been Joe Jonas. Throughout the song’s lyrics, Swift touches on how a man broke her heart and takes aim at his vanity, leading fans to imagine how Jonas is currently coping with the news.

joe jonas really thought he was safe after 13 years pic.twitter.com/Nsoo7Pfwrg — sahana montana (from the vault) (@smallbrownswift) April 7, 2021

me and the whole #MrPerfectlyFine

Gang going to check if Joe Jonas was still breathing pic.twitter.com/FPKvZhtFr4 — Hades ༒ (@GrinningDevilll) April 7, 2021

joe jonas the moment taylor surprise dropped mr perfectly fine pic.twitter.com/D89JC7LDTW — hasti ✰ (@80sxlover) April 7, 2021

i’m so glad taylor dropped mr. perfectly fine because joe jonas was getting too comfortable in society — sar (@conmanprincess) April 7, 2021

Some fans pointed out how the new track arrives less than a year after Swift allegedly gifted Jonas a blanket to congratulate the birth of his first child.

taylor really sent joe jonas a present/baby present because she knew fearless (taylors version) was coming pic.twitter.com/9Or4HIBtrG — mal (taylor’s version) 💛💛 (@mallyblenman) April 7, 2021

i’m starting to think the presents taylor sent to joe jonas were less of a baby gift and more as a peace offering before she ripped him to shreds again😭 — jacques (@JacquesRep) April 7, 2021

Other Swifties wondered if the singer will share a song about her previous relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal after they briefly dated in 2010 ahead of her album Red.

If this is the kind of obliteration Joe Jonas is getting, I think Jake Gyllenhaal should go into witness protection when Taylor releases vault songs from Red — Avani 🦋 (@timemystical20) April 7, 2021

jake gyllenhaal watching joe jonas right now pic.twitter.com/ELPmbsWu0p — rini. (@baumbachbitch) April 7, 2021

taylor releasing songs about joe jonas over a decade later has me dying laughing bc jake gyllenhaal will not be ready for the unreleased red songs, that shit is gonna be brutal pic.twitter.com/vIA2I2aGdA — 𝕃𝔻✨ • 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 • (@lindsayannelle) April 7, 2021

Even if Swift’s song is a reflection on her break up with Jonas, the boyband singer’s wife Sophie Turner isn’t fazed by the drama. In fact, Turner publicly shared her support about the track on social media. “It’s not NOT a bop,” Turner wrote alongside a post about the track.