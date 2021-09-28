Taylor Swift only recently joined TikTok, but even if she joined the platform later than some artists (like her acolyte, Olivia Rodrigo), she’s already got the formatting down pat. Take today’s post, for instance, where she refutes the notion that “country girls can’t go pop,” all while soundtracked by a snippet from Lukas Hodges’ song “Mama Said,” specifically the “mama said that it was okay” lyrics. From there, a few slides showing Shania’s transition into pop go by, before ending in the sweet moment the pair connected back in 2019. Caption: “Learned from the best.”

But, not to be outdone by her millenial counterpart, Shania took Taylor’s video and built right on top of it. Showing both her own reaction to the clip and Shania’s post, Taylor starts laughing when Shania takes the same conceit, “country girls can’t go pop,” and jumps forward from there to show Dolly Parton doing it in the generation before she did, all soundtracked with the same song. And Taylor’s caption is: “I have ceased to be a person anymore I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts.”

Now, as far as I know Dolly Parton hasn’t hopped on TikTok yet, but I would dearly like to see what her response to this would be, too. Check out Taylor’s original above and Shania’s response post below.