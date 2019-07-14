Getty Image

Taylor Swift recently spoke out against Scooter Braun acquiring Big Machine Records, the label which owns all of her master recordings. The acquisition means Braun now owns the rights to Swift’s entire music catalog. She wrote a message to her fans on Tumblr, describing her disappointment and claiming Scooter has been a “manipulative” bully to her in the past. The letter sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians, though many also disagreed with her and came to side with Braun in the controversy.

Kelly Clarkson offered an inventive, but not too likely, solution to Taylor’s troubles on Saturday in a tweet. She suggested that Taylor ought to re-record her past albums with new artwork so that she can own her creative work. Clarkson also said Taylor should offer “some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions.” The singer then offered her support if Taylor chooses to put her idea into action. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Though the idea sounds like it would be a lot of trouble, Taylor wouldn’t be the first musician to re-record and release their entire music catalog. Pop singer JoJo re-recorded and released her first two albums from 2004 and 2006 last December. JoJo wanted to make her old music available for streaming after a long battle with her old record label.