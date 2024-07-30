What was supposed to be a fun event turned tragic yesterday (July 29): At a Taylor Swift-themed children’s dance workshop, two children were killed and nine others were injured, six of them critically so, in a knife attack, BBC reports. Two adults were stabbed while trying to protect children and are in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and the motivation for the attack is currently unclear, according to police. The event was for children from 6 to 10 years old.

Now, word of the tragedy has made it to Swift and she seems devastated.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story this morning (July 30), Swift wrote, “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The impact of the event has also been felt at a national level in England. King Charles III shared a statement saying, “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today. We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

William, Prince Of Wales and Catherine, Princess Of Wales also shared a statement reading, “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

A message from His Majesty The King following the tragic incident in Southport today. pic.twitter.com/4aUK8btptX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 29, 2024