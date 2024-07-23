Deadpool & Wolverine comes out on July 26, and for much of the lead-up, there have been rumors that Taylor Swift has a surprise appearance in the movie. Well, now Ryan Reynolds himself has addressed the situation, on The Tonight Show yesterday (July 22).

Jimmy Fallon brought up the “rumors all about all these insane cameos that may or may not be in the movie,” to which Reynolds said, “We don’t really have cameos as much as surprises.” Fallon then tried to squeeze some info out of Reynolds, saying in a hushed voice, “Taylor Swift.” Reynolds responded, “I wish. Taylor… you know, if I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool. She’s funny. Funny. Funny!”

He continued, “I would say that the folks that do show up in the movie, that somehow — I have no idea how we’ve managed to keep it secret, given the internet and all this stuff, ’cause somehow it hasn’t come out — I would say that they’re more surprises, because they have beginnings, middles, and ends. It’s not just like a, ‘Hey, there’s the person,’ and we move on: They’re there for a reason.”

So, either Swift truly isn’t in the movie, or Reynolds is denying it to preserve the secret (and it wouldn’t hurt the bottom line if some speculative Swifties bought movie tickets with the hope of seeing Swift).

Watch the interview clip above.