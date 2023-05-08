Taylor Swift played the final Nashville show of The Eras Tour last night (May 7), but for a while (a long while), it looked like the concert was in jeopardy.

As The Tennessean notes, Swift shows this tour have typically started at about 6:30 p.m. with the openers, then Swift goes on at around 8. At 7 last night, though, the concert venue, Nissan Stadium, issued a shelter-in-place warning due to severe thunderstorms.

At this time, lightning is approaching Nissan Stadium. Please move to the covered areas of the concourses or ramps, or shelter areas as directed by stadium officials. All guests currently in cars, please remain in your vehicle. #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/64nhELL57i — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 7, 2023

It was extremely rainy over there, as fan videos like this one show:

As the delay continued, Swift assured fans she intended to take the stage, tweeting at 7:54 local time, “Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebe_bridgers for the first time, and have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!! I just can’t believe it. PS I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I’m ready to play, see you sooon!!”

Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebe_bridgers for the first time, and… pic.twitter.com/zYANuNkM5x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2023

A bit over an hour later, things were looking more promising. The National Weather Service Nashville tweeted at 9:17, “I bring you good news, weather peeps. Ready for it? The storms are weakening considerably and there is currently no lightning threat for downtown Nashville. There will be showers in the area lasting into the overnight hours, but the strongest cells will be in areas further south.” Minutes later, Nissan Stadium tweeted, “Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain! Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour.”

I bring you good news, weather peeps. Ready for it? The storms are weakening considerably and there is currently no lightning threat for downtown Nashville. There will be showers in the area lasting into the overnight hours, but the strongest cells will be in areas further south. pic.twitter.com/O4PiYRqMOJ — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 8, 2023

Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain! Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/e82Yo3AuAK — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 8, 2023

Despite the delay, Swift, being the dedicated performer she is, didn’t cut her show short, as setlist.fm indicates.