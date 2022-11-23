For just $45,000 a month, a Taylor Swift fan can live in one of the pop star’s most notable residences — a townhome in New York City on Cornelia Street.

Swift first mentioned the residence in her 2019 song “Cornelia Street,” which was featured on her 2019 album Lover. The track chronicles her time renting the home in 2016 while her Tribeca property was undergoing renovations. On the way, Swift sings, “I rent a place on Cornelia Street, I say casually in the car.”

The Grammy-winning singer has listed the townhouse for rent to the tune of $45k a month. People reports that when Swift rented the luxury property back in 2016, it was for $38k a month — almost $7k less than the new listing price.

The townhome was listed for rent by the Corcoran Group under agents Laurence Carty, Irene Lo, and Jennifer Rahilly. The 1870s-themed carriage house is nearly four stories, spanning almost 5,400 square feet, according to a recent press release. The rental is 21 feet wide, with four bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths with “dramatic double-height ceilings.”

Additionally, the home features three gas fireplaces and hardwood floors and even boasts an elevator. But it doesn’t stop there: the luxury residence also has an indoor pool, outdoor patio, and a rooftop terrace, the release said.