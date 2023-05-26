Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have teamed up for the official remix to “Karma.” On the updated Midnights fan-favorite, Ice adds a fiery flair to the shimmering pop track.

Swift’s first verse remains the same as the original verse, but at the second, Ice pops in reminding us why the universe has rewarded her.

“You ain’t gotta worry, karma never gets lazy / So I keep my head up / My bread up / I won’t let up / Promise that you’ll never endeavor with none lesser” she raps on her verse, celebrating another win, as she adds another high-caliber collab to her resume.

Because after all, how can she lose if she’s already chose?

The remix to “Karma” comes as part of a special edition of Midnights called Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), which has also dropped tonight. In addition to this remix, Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) also contains “Hits Different,” a song that was previously only available on the Target edition of Midnights, as well as a new version of “Snow On The Beach” containing more vocals from Lana Del Rey.

You can listen to “Karma (Remix)” above.

Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) is out now via Republic. Find more information here.