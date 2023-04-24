Taylor Swift was in Houston this weekend for a trio of The Eras Tour concerts. At the second of those, on April 22, some fans observed that she seemed to have cut her hand. Billboard notes, “Fans watching the second of Swift’s three shows in Houston over the weekend quickly noticed that she was missing a chunk of skin from her left palm, which appeared to bleed on and off throughout the remainder of the performance. […] As the concert progressed, Swift could be seen with bandages wrapped around her wrist and palm.”

Now, Swift herself has taken a moment to address what happened with her hand.

In a post shared today (April 24), she reflected on the weekend, saying, “Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta [smiling emoji] PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood [kissy face emoji].”

