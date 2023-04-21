It looks like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn really are never ever ever getting back together.

After news of the split between the pop star and actor broke earlier this month, eagle-eyed fans are now keeping a running tally of which T. Swift besties have unfollowed her ex on social media. Swift and Alwyn were together for six years before calling it quits with sources claiming “differences in their personalities” and the singer’s level of fame were problems they just ultimately couldn’t overcome. Some speculated the pair might reconcile after some time apart, with one insider telling People, “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.” But now, some eyebrow-raising unfollows on social media seem to suggest their love story is well and truly over.

Fans have noticed that some of Swift’s closest friends and family members have unfriended Alwyn on Instagram. That list included her brother, Austin, all three Haim sisters — Danielle, Este, and Alana — Lily Aldridge, and Ryan Reynolds.

Well well the new person who unfollowed joe alwyn is Ashley Avignon. 👀 she just had dinner with taylor swift. pic.twitter.com/pwr8vJp0vm — daisy 🌼 (@Scarletismaroon) April 20, 2023

Reynolds seems the most surprising of the group considering he wrote a glowing profile of Alwyn for TIME last year. Reynolds, along with wife and Swift bestie Blake Lively, was spotted having dinner with the singer earlier this week, which might explain the recent unfollow. Though Swift has graciously stayed silent on the break-up, choosing to focus on her current tour, the moves her friends are making online speak volumes.

