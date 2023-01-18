Taylor Swift is used to having hits. She has one on top of the charts right now: On the latest Billboard Hot 100, Midnights highlight “Anti-Hero” is No. 1 for an eighth week. That makes it the biggest single of Swift’s career, at least in terms of total weeks spent at No. 1. It turns out, though, that despite releasing the track as Midnights‘ lead single, Swift didn’t think it’d be a chart-topper.

In an Instagram Story commenting on Swift’s continued presence atop the Hot 100 yesterday (January 17), the song’s co-writer and co-producer Jack Antonoff explained, “remembering right before anti hero came out taylor saying its her favorite song lyrically and thats why its first single but its a strange and personal one and we shouldn’t expect it to ever go number 1….. anti hero 8th week at 1.. insane ..”

In an Instagram post of her own from October 2022, Swift wrote of her and Antonoff’s work on the album, “Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co-pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.”