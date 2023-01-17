Taylor Swift NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Has A New Longest-Running No. 1 Hit As ‘Anti-Hero’ Stays On Top Of The Hot 100 For Yet Another Week

Taylor Swift is arguably the most successful active pop star of this generation and shows no signs of slowing down.

Throughout 2022, the singer made history on several musical fronts. Despite the Ticketmaster debacle surrounding her upcoming The Eras tour, the shows have reportedly already brought in half a billion dollars. The songwriter also was dubbed the ‘Queen Of Vinyl’ after selling 1.695 million vinyl records across her entire catalog, including Midnights (at No. 1 with 945,000 sales); Folklore (No. 7, 174,000); Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 11, 153,000); Evermore (No. 14, 134,000); Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 30, 97,000); and Lover (No. 36, 91,000).

Fast-forward to today, her last album, Midnights, released in October, has set yet another record for the musician. In addition, the breakout single from her tenth studio album, “Anti-Hero,” just set a new personal Billboard chart record for Swift.

For the eighth week, on the new Hot 100 chart dated January 21, the track has held onto the No. 1 spot, beating out SZA’s “Kill Bill” to become Swift’s longest-leading No. 1 hit. According to Billboard, “Anti-Hero” has dethroned Swift’s 2014 song “Blank Space” for that honor.

While Swift is no stranger to the charts, the success of “Anti-Hero” may very well set a few more records for the entertainer as it continues to grow in popularity thanks to social media platforms like the video app Tik-Tok.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×