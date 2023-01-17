Taylor Swift is arguably the most successful active pop star of this generation and shows no signs of slowing down.

Throughout 2022, the singer made history on several musical fronts. Despite the Ticketmaster debacle surrounding her upcoming The Eras tour, the shows have reportedly already brought in half a billion dollars. The songwriter also was dubbed the ‘Queen Of Vinyl’ after selling 1.695 million vinyl records across her entire catalog, including Midnights (at No. 1 with 945,000 sales); Folklore (No. 7, 174,000); Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 11, 153,000); Evermore (No. 14, 134,000); Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 30, 97,000); and Lover (No. 36, 91,000).

Fast-forward to today, her last album, Midnights, released in October, has set yet another record for the musician. In addition, the breakout single from her tenth studio album, “Anti-Hero,” just set a new personal Billboard chart record for Swift.

For the eighth week, on the new Hot 100 chart dated January 21, the track has held onto the No. 1 spot, beating out SZA’s “Kill Bill” to become Swift’s longest-leading No. 1 hit. According to Billboard, “Anti-Hero” has dethroned Swift’s 2014 song “Blank Space” for that honor.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Jan. 21, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 17, 2023

.@taylorswift13's "Anti-Hero" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for an 8th week. It surpasses "Blank Space" to become her longest-leading No. 1 hit. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 17, 2023

While Swift is no stranger to the charts, the success of “Anti-Hero” may very well set a few more records for the entertainer as it continues to grow in popularity thanks to social media platforms like the video app Tik-Tok.