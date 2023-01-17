After a tense few days on social media, as SZA’s “Kill Bill” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” were battling for the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, the two musicians are now trying to clear the air between their fighting fandoms.

Following the announcement of Swift’s single spending an eighth week at the top, she took to her Instagram Story to express her gratitude to the fans — and show SZA some love.

“Been listening to SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music, so much love and respect for her!!” Swift wrote.

The feeling has also been mutual, as SZA expressed her thoughts on the situation a few days ago.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” SZA tweeted. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn.”

Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2023

However, that also didn’t stop some fans from speculating about her liking potentially shady tweets — to which SZA set the record straight once again.

“Imagine thinking this has ANY thing to do w music because your obsessed w creating an imaginary narrative,” she wrote.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to Swift and SZA’s mutual admiration posts.

