Today marks the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), and during the week leading up to now, Taylor Swift has noticed that she’s having a much better time this time around than she did before releasing the original Red album.

On Late Night yesterday, Swift told Seth Meyers:

“One thing that I noticed about just this week in general is that I think back to the release week of Red, which is the album that is, you know… just in case anybody missed it. It came out originally about a decade ago, and I was 22 and that release week was so stressful because nobody’s heard any of the music, there are like 14 different genres on this album. It’s a real patchwork quilt of genres, really experimenting. […] But I think that I was so focused on, ‘Is anyone going to like it,’ and I was also like at the time, honestly, really said, because I had actually gone through the stuff that I had sung about! But this time, I’ve got sunglasses on and a mojito and just like… it’s chill this time. It’s really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad and not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry. I’m telling you, it’s much better this way. Much better.”

Watch the interview clip above.

