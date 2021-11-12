Those who call themselves Swifties will never be the same. Tonight, Taylor Swift re-released a brand new version of her most beloved album as Red (Taylor’s Version), and the highlight of the release by far is the new, ten minute version of her fan-favorite track “All Too Well.” While most fans are hard-pressed to pick and all out favorite song from Swift, for many, this song is the one. So to get a brand new version that’s almost twice as long as the original is pretty overwhelming. What’s even more overwhelming? That despite the lack of announced tours (ahem, where is it Tay??) fans will still get to hear Taylor do the new ten minute version live.

We all already knew that Taylor would be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend in support of the new version of her album, but what we didn’t know is what songs she would be doing. That is, until she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave the kind of hint that’s actually just the information needed. “What if, it wasn’t two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?” she asked, quite rhetorically.

🚨| @taylorswift will perform the 10 minute version of 'All Too Well' this weekend on Saturday Night Live

pic.twitter.com/u3ybLCnzhn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2021

Make sure to tune in on Saturday night, this one is going to be a doozy. Also is it wrong that I still hope she gets to do two songs, including the lengthy “All Too Well”?? Can someone ask Pete Davidson to cut a sketch or two, just for this weekend, so we can see more Taylor? Sorry not sorry, get Pete the message. If you haven’t heard it yet, check out the ten minute version of “All Too Well” above.