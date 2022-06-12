Taylor Swift stepped out into the public eye this past weekend to make an appearance at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. She was invited to the festival to speak about the 15-minute short film she released for “All Too Well,” a record that topped the charts to become the longest No. 1 song of all time. There was a screening of the film for those in attendance, but Swift also took a moment to discuss her approach to filmmaking during a conversation with Mike Mills. During the sit-down, Swift was asked if she would consider making more films in the future.

Getting word that #TaylorSwift’s talk from #TribecaFilmFestival #Tribeca2022 included her playing ‘all too well’ and that Sadie Sink and Dylan O’ Brien were also there!! More info to come!! pic.twitter.com/dYzSAUYQy6 — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 11, 2022

Sadie & Dylan joining Taylor on stage “Welcome to our concert” pic.twitter.com/GvknVgLBHS — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 12, 2022

“It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature,” she replied. “I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a crew that was relatively small. Just a really solid crew of people that I trusted.” Elsewhere in the conversation, Swift discussed how different shots in the “All Too Well” film were used to capture the ups and downs of the characters’ relationship.

“I wanted to show their closeness with handheld shots, I wanted to be so close we could count freckles,” Swift said. “As things fell apart, I wanted to reflect the remoteness she feels, this desperation she feels, because her world opened up to this big passionate intense love and all of the sudden, overnight, it boiled down to nothing, and the floor fell through.”

Swift also gifted attendees with a live performance of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” making for a truly fulfilling and enjoyable moment for those who watched the conversation at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

You can watch some moments from Taylor’s Tribeca Film Festival appearance above.