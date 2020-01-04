Taylor Swift definitely had an eventful 2019. Not only did she engage in the public outcry against Scooter Braun, the newly-hired CEO of her former record label. She also unveiled one of her biggest projects yet: Lover, an 18-track album that rings in a glittering era for the pop singer. It’s Swift’s seventh album, and she’s only 30, meaning she’s been in the music career for half her life. So she knows the ins-and-outs of the music industry, both the good being awarded Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards Ceremony) and the bad (her role in the flopped film Cats. Now her career-so-far is turned into a Netflix documentary: Miss Americana, which will follow her on her journey as one of contemporary pop’s most influential musicians.

Netflix announced the doc will be arriving on its streaming service later this year. Directed by Lana Wilson, it’s described as a “raw and emotionally revealing look” at the singer as one of the “most iconic artists of our time.” The film will lend insight into her psyche as she grapples with her role as both a singer and “as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

MISS AMERICANA: From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

While Netflix hasn’t revealed the exact date Miss Americana will become available, the doc will debut at the Sundance Film Festival at the end of January. And while a large part of Swift’s past year was dealing with drama over her old record label, Hollywood Reporter says neither Braun nor Big Machine Records will be mentioned in the documentary.