Universal Pictures
Pop

Taylor Swift Knows That ‘Cats’ Is Weird

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Not long after the first looks at the new Cats remake surfaced, people had feelings about it. Most notably, the live-action actors are covered in digital fur, a look that, again, drew a variety of responses. Fans aren’t the only ones who think the movie seems a bit odd, though. In fact, the film’s “weirdness” is part of the reason why Cats star Taylor Swift is so into the movie.

Swift sat down for a conversation with Cats creator Andrew Lloyd Webber for a feature in British Vogue, and during their chat, Swift said that part of the reason why she loved making Cats so much is because of its “weirdness,” saying, “I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Swift spoke about artists owning their creative material, which is perhaps related to her current situation with Scooter Braun and Big Machine: “I think [writing] is really important – also from the side of ownership over what you do and make. Even if you aren’t a natural writer, you should try to involve yourself in the messages you’re sending.”

Read part of the conversation between Swift and Webber here. The full feature will appear in the January issue of British Vogue, which hits newsstands on December 6.

Listen To This
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past
by: Twitter
These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×