Taylor Swift’s Cat-Heavy Holiday Card Is Wild And Perfectly On-Brand

It’s December now, and part of what comes with that is a torrent of holiday cards arriving in the mail. Celebrities are just like us, and one of the biggest of them all, Taylor Swift, sends out holiday cards as well. Now we’ve gotten a look at what hers looks like this year, and it’s both totally wild and not completely unexpected.

Journalist Kyle Meredith — who interviewed Swift earlier this year and has one of the best music podcasts you should be listening to — shared a photo today of the card he got from Swift. The front features a trio of cats, and one is donning a Santa hat, another is wearing a scarf, and the third has a party hat on and a drink in front of them, and it’s all in Folklore-style black and white. As for the inside, it reads, “Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore. Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.”

Meredith wrote when sharing the photos, “Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better.”

Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better. pic.twitter.com/bJoFcTnhbX — Kyle Meredith (@kylemeredith) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Swift just discussed her decision to drop her first on-record F-bomb on Folklore, saying it felt “f*cking fantastic” to do so.