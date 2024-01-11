With the 2024 Emmys rapidly approaching and boasting nominations from some of the hottest shows on TV, the big question is where can viewers watch The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony so they can see if their favorites like Better Call Saul or Succession took home a trophy (or several).
This year’s ceremony takes place on Monday, January 15, and we’ve got all the details on where to watch the red carpet action and awards speeches whether you’re tuning in on broadcast TV or using a streaming device. We also got you covered if you’re busy Monday night, but still want to catch up on the star-studded event.
How To Watch The 2024 Emmy Awards On Broadcast TV
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air its broadcast on Fox on Monday, January 15 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
If you want to check out the hottest celeb looks, red carpet coverage will kickoff on E! at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT
How To Watch The 2024 Emmy Awards on Streaming
To stream The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15, you will need a service that offers a live streaming package like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV. However, if you’re not in a rush, Hulu will have the entire awards ceremony available for streaming starting Tuesday, January 16.
