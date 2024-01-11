How To Watch The 2024 Emmy Awards

With the 2024 Emmys rapidly approaching and boasting nominations from some of the hottest shows on TV, the big question is where can viewers watch The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony so they can see if their favorites like Better Call Saul or Succession took home a trophy (or several).

This year’s ceremony takes place on Monday, January 15, and we’ve got all the details on where to watch the red carpet action and awards speeches whether you’re tuning in on broadcast TV or using a streaming device. We also got you covered if you’re busy Monday night, but still want to catch up on the star-studded event.