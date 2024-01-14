taylor swift
Pop

Taylor Swift Fiercely Swag Surfin’ Was Debatably The Most Entertaining Moment Of The Chiefs And Dolphins Game

Was Jo Koy’s Golden Globe joke about Taylor Swift funny? No. Not even in the slightest. But that doesn’t erase the truth behind the statement. The NFL’s fan cam on the “Shake It Off” singer is an obnoxious ploy to drum up at-home viewers. However, we would have missed out on a now-viral moment without it.

On January 13, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins in freezing temperatures, Swift and crew kept themselves warm in the sky box by doing synchronized choreography. There are tons of group dances in a sports fan’s arsenal, like the wave, to keep the crowd’s energy up. For Swift, she ditched tradition for something with a bit more kick. With her boo, Travis Kelce’s mother Donna, by her side, Swift joined in on the massive swag surf line.

Without skipping a beat, viewers at home chimed in to call out Swift for cultural appropriation, given that the dance originated by Black folk in the South. However, since Fast Life Yungstaz’s popularized the dance in 2009, it has continued to be enjoyed by all. Others applauded Swift and cheered on her as most were shocked to see she was even hip to the dance at all.

