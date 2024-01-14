Was Jo Koy’s Golden Globe joke about Taylor Swift funny? No. Not even in the slightest. But that doesn’t erase the truth behind the statement. The NFL’s fan cam on the “Shake It Off” singer is an obnoxious ploy to drum up at-home viewers. However, we would have missed out on a now-viral moment without it.

On January 13, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins in freezing temperatures, Swift and crew kept themselves warm in the sky box by doing synchronized choreography. There are tons of group dances in a sports fan’s arsenal, like the wave, to keep the crowd’s energy up. For Swift, she ditched tradition for something with a bit more kick. With her boo, Travis Kelce’s mother Donna, by her side, Swift joined in on the massive swag surf line.

Donna Kelce and friends vibing pic.twitter.com/BTSqhePWC0 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

Without skipping a beat, viewers at home chimed in to call out Swift for cultural appropriation, given that the dance originated by Black folk in the South. However, since Fast Life Yungstaz’s popularized the dance in 2009, it has continued to be enjoyed by all. Others applauded Swift and cheered on her as most were shocked to see she was even hip to the dance at all.

Taylor Swift’s swag surf isn’t bad😳 Me doing it with her 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b9y6RKLUmR — Jalen Battle💎 (@Biz__9) January 14, 2024

Taylor Swift doing the “wave check” during the swag surf is insane lmao https://t.co/O0J1ssJoVE — cam (@Sidequestcam) January 14, 2024

Ok, let’s try this again without frozen fingers: I did not have Donna Kelce and TAYLOR FREAKING SWIFT hitting the swag surf on my bingo card this year. And hitting it on beat. Respect, Blondie. Respect. https://t.co/dH6x75uicN — Connor Moore (@ConnorMoore_7) January 14, 2024