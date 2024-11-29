Ahead of the final dates of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift released The Eras Tour Book. It includes over 500 images from the highest-grossing tour of all-time, as well as exclusive rehearsal photos and behind-the-scenes images of instruments, costumes, set pieces, and designer sketches. The book came out today, on Black Friday, and it’s only available at Target (a collaboration that dates back to at least the Speak Now days). As you might imagine, Swifties lined up hours early — in some cases, overnight — to ensure they get a copy.

There were lengthy lines; people brought tents; wristbands were handed out; and Target employees (the real heroes in all this) handed out coffee. There was even reportedly a dedicated “Taylor Swift line” at certain stores.

A Kansas City-based reporter tweeted, “Moments away from Target opening in #KansasCity off NE Barry Rd. Some people in line told me they were hanging out in the parking lot as early as 7:00pm last night. This is one of the locations with @taylorswift13 Eras Tour Books that are exclusively being sold in store.”

“Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour,” Swift wrote in The Eras Tour Book. “Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became.” To learn how to purchase a copy without waiting in line, click here.