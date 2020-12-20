In what comes as a surprise to no one, Taylor Swift’s Evermore debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts. The singer’s ninth album came just a little over four months after her previous one, Folklore. Prior to its release, Swift revealed that her two 2020 projects were “sister” records, saying that Evermore came as a result of her inability to “stop writing songs.” She added, “It feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music … We chose to wander deeper in.”

Evermore sold 329,000 equivalent album units in its first week on the charts. The album was only released through digital retailers while its CD edition will be available for purchase on December 18. The project becomes the eighth No. 1 album of Swift’s career and her second of 2020. She also earned the shortest gap between a pair of No. 1 albums by a female artist since Billboard began consistently publishing a weekly chart in March 1956. Swift holds the new record because Folklore and Evermore were released four months and 18 days apart.

Swift also earned the second-largest streaming week of 2020, thanks to 220.49 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. This comes second to Folklore which tallied 289.85 million streams of its songs in its first week.

(via Billboard)