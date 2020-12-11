Taylor Swift shocked the world again — her ninth album Evermore is out tonight, and it’s another folksy doozy with collaborators from The National and Bon Iver. It also includes plenty of other members of indie music royalty, like even more members of The National, Haim, and lots of other familiar and brand new additions to the Swift Industrial Complex. Check out the full credits for every song on the tracklist below, to be perused at your leisure as you’re up all night listening and realizing she’s already been hinting at this record.

1. “Willow”

Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

Orchestration by Bryce Dessner

Drum machine programming, percussion, keyboards, synthesizers, piano & electric, bass & acoustic guitars by Aaron Dessner

Synthesizers and drum machine programming by James McAlister

Percussion & drum machine programming by Bryan Devendorf

Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick

Electric guitar by Josh Kaufman

Cello by Clarice Jensen

Glockenspiel by Jason Treuting

Flute by Alex Sopp

French Horn by CJ Camerieri

Keyboards & synthesizers by Thomas Bartlett

2. “Champagne Problems”

Written by Taylor Swift & William Bowery (Joe Alwyn’s pen name)

Piano, synthesizers, acoustic guitar, & synth bass by Aaron Dessner

Upright bass by Logan Coale

3. “Gold Rush”

Written by Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

Drums, percussion, bass, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, slide guitar, piano, mellotron & backing vocals by Jack Antonoff

Dx7, electric guitar, nylon guitar, Rhodes & Celeste by Mikey Freedom Hart

Drums by Sean Hutchinson

Drums by Michael Riddleberger

Horns by Evan Smith

OP-1 by Patrik Berger

Violin by Bobby Hawk

4. “‘Tis The Damn Season”

Written by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner

Orchestration by Bryce Dessner

Drum machine programming, piano, synthesizers, and electric, acoustic * bass guitars by Aaron Dessner

Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick

Cello by Clarice Jensen

Keyboards & synthesizers by Thomas Bartlett

Hammond B3 organ by Nick Lloyd

Harmonium & lap steel by Josh Kaufman

Trombone & horn arrangements by Benjamin Lanz

5. “Tolerate It”

Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

Orchestration by Bryce Dessner

Piano, drum machine programming, bass guitar & keyboards by Aaron Dessner

Percussion, drum machine programming, keyboards and synthesizers by James McAlister

Drum machine programming by Bryan Devendorf

Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick

Cello by Clarice Jensen

Percussion by Jason Treuting

6. “No Body, No Crime” Feat. Haim

Written by Taylor Swift

Vocals by Danielle Haim and Este Haim

Mandolin, synthesizers, piano, field recording & bass, acoustic & electric guitars by Aaron Dessner

Lap steel, electric guitar, organ & harmonica by Josh Kaufman

Drum kit by JT Bates

7. “Happiness”

Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner

Orchestration by Bryce Dessner

Drum machine programming, keyboards, synthesizers, piano & acoustic, electric & bass guitars by Aaron Dessner

Allovers hi-hat generator by Ryan Olson

Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick

Synthesizers & keyboards by Thomas Bartlett

Drum kit by JT Bates