Taylor Swift shocked the world again — her ninth album Evermore is out tonight, and it’s another folksy doozy with collaborators from The National and Bon Iver. It also includes plenty of other members of indie music royalty, like even more members of The National, Haim, and lots of other familiar and brand new additions to the Swift Industrial Complex. Check out the full credits for every song on the tracklist below, to be perused at your leisure as you’re up all night listening and realizing she’s already been hinting at this record.
1. “Willow”
Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum machine programming, percussion, keyboards, synthesizers, piano & electric, bass & acoustic guitars by Aaron Dessner
Synthesizers and drum machine programming by James McAlister
Percussion & drum machine programming by Bryan Devendorf
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Electric guitar by Josh Kaufman
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Glockenspiel by Jason Treuting
Flute by Alex Sopp
French Horn by CJ Camerieri
Keyboards & synthesizers by Thomas Bartlett
2. “Champagne Problems”
Written by Taylor Swift & William Bowery (Joe Alwyn’s pen name)
Piano, synthesizers, acoustic guitar, & synth bass by Aaron Dessner
Upright bass by Logan Coale
3. “Gold Rush”
Written by Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
Drums, percussion, bass, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, slide guitar, piano, mellotron & backing vocals by Jack Antonoff
Dx7, electric guitar, nylon guitar, Rhodes & Celeste by Mikey Freedom Hart
Drums by Sean Hutchinson
Drums by Michael Riddleberger
Horns by Evan Smith
OP-1 by Patrik Berger
Violin by Bobby Hawk
4. “‘Tis The Damn Season”
Written by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum machine programming, piano, synthesizers, and electric, acoustic * bass guitars by Aaron Dessner
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Keyboards & synthesizers by Thomas Bartlett
Hammond B3 organ by Nick Lloyd
Harmonium & lap steel by Josh Kaufman
Trombone & horn arrangements by Benjamin Lanz
5. “Tolerate It”
Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Piano, drum machine programming, bass guitar & keyboards by Aaron Dessner
Percussion, drum machine programming, keyboards and synthesizers by James McAlister
Drum machine programming by Bryan Devendorf
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Percussion by Jason Treuting
6. “No Body, No Crime” Feat. Haim
Written by Taylor Swift
Vocals by Danielle Haim and Este Haim
Mandolin, synthesizers, piano, field recording & bass, acoustic & electric guitars by Aaron Dessner
Lap steel, electric guitar, organ & harmonica by Josh Kaufman
Drum kit by JT Bates
7. “Happiness”
Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum machine programming, keyboards, synthesizers, piano & acoustic, electric & bass guitars by Aaron Dessner
Allovers hi-hat generator by Ryan Olson
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Synthesizers & keyboards by Thomas Bartlett
Drum kit by JT Bates
8. “Dorothea”
Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
Bass, electric & acoustic guitars, piano & tambourine by Aaron Dessner
Drum kit & percussion by JT Bates
Piano, keyboards & synthesizers by Thomas Bartlett
Modular synth by Benjamin Lanz
Electric & acoustic guitars by Josh Kaufman
9. “Coney Island” (Feat. The National)
Written by Taylor Swift, William Bowery (Joe Alwyn’s pen name), Aaron Dessner & Bryce Dessner
Vocals by Matt Berninger
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum machine programming, synthesizers & bass, acoustic, high string and electric guitars by Aaron Dessner
Piano & pulse by Bryce Dessner
Drum kit & drum machine programming by Bryan Devendorf
Bass guitar & pocket piano by Scott Devendorf
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Drum kit & percussion by Jason Treuting
10. “Ivy”
Written by Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner & Jack Antonoff
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum kit, drum machine programming, synthesizers, percussion, synth bass & bass, acoustic, high string, rubber bridge & electric guitars by Aaron Dessner
Backing vocals, triangle, drum kit, banjo & electric guitar by Justin Vernon
Upright bass by Logan Coale
Lap steel by Josh Kaufman
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Trumpet by Kyle Resnick
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Trombone & modular synth by Benjamin Lanz
Synthesizers by Thomas Bartlett
Drum machine programming, keyboards & synthesizers by James McAlister
Drum kit by JT Bates
Percussion & drum machine programming by Bryan Devendorf
11. “Cowboy Like Me”
Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum machine programming, percussion, synthe bass, piano, keyboards, synthesizers & acoustic & electric guitars by Aaron Dessner
Backing vocals by Marcus Mumford
Drum kit & electric guitar by Justin Vernon
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Lap steel, harmonica & mandolin by Josh Kaufman
Upright bass by Logan Coale
12. “Long Story Short”
Written by Taylor Swift & aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum machine programming, synth bass, percussion, keyboards, synthesizers & bass, acoustic & electric guitars by Aaron Dessner
Drum kit by Bryan Devendorf
Drum machine programming & synthesizers by James Mcalister
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Trumpet by Kyle Resnick
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Crotales & metal percussion by Jason Treuting
Electric guitar by Bryce Dessner
13. “Marjorie”
Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Drum machine programming, drone, synth bass, piano & acoustic guitar by Aaron Dessner
Backing vocals & Prophet X by Justin Vernon
Backing vocals by Marjorie Finlay
Drum machine programming & percussion by Bryan Devendorf
Allovers hi-hat generator by Ryan Olson
Chord stick & percussion by Jason Treuting
Vermona pulse by James Mcalister
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Cello by Clarice Jensen
14. “Closure”
Written by Taylor Swift & Aaron Dessner
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Piano, bass guitar, drum machine programming & synthesizers by Aaron Dessner
Drum kit & synthesizers by James Mcalister
Upright bass by Logan Coale
Piano by Bryce Dessner
Trumpet and no-input mixer by Trever Hagen
Drum kit & messina by Justin Vernon
Trumpet by Kyle Resnick
Cello by Gabriel Cabezas
Chord stick by Jason Treuting
Trombone by Dave Nelson
15. “Evermore” (Feat. Bon Iver)
Written by Taylor Swift, William Bowery (Joe Alwyn’s pen name) & Justin Vernon
Orchestration by Bryce Dessner
Vocals by Bon Iver
Drum machine programming, synthesizers & piano by Aaron Dessner
Synthesizers & field recording by Justin Vernon
Piano by William Bowery (Joe Alwyn’s pen name)
Upright bass by Logan Coale
Lap steel by Josh Kaufman
Crotales by Jason Treuting
Cello by Clarice Jensen
Cell by Gabriel Cabezas
Violin by Yuki Numata Resnick
Alto clarinet, contrabass clarinet & flutes by Stuart Bogie
Flutes by Alex Sopp