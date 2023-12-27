A stop on Taylor Swift ‘s critically acclaimed Eras Tour took an unfortunate turn this past fall. During the Rio de Janeiro stop of the tour, Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides died at 23 years old.

What is the late Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides’ cause of death?

According to the AP, Benevides died of heat exhaustion. On the day of the Nov. 17 concert, temperatures were reported to be 40 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit). Benevides reportedly passed out as Swift performed “Cruel Summer,” the second song on the setlist, and died hours later at the hospital.

The report notes that Benevides had “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death.” She reportedly did not have preexisting conditions or substance abuse that could have led to her death. Amid the tragedy, fans and attendees accused organizers of not providing enough water supplies.

Following Benevides’ death, Swift invited members family to her final show in Brazil, where she snapped pictures with Benevides’ family members, who were wearing t-shirts with images of Benevides’ face. She also performed the Midnights bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” as one of the special songs of the night, prompting fans to believe this was in dedication to Benevides.