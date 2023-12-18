Taylor Swift has earned many accolades throughout her illustrious career, but her home state of Pennsylvania has given her quite a tremendous honor. Last week, on the “Karma” hitmaker’s birthday (December 13), Pennsylvania’s House Of Representatives declared the year 2023 as Pennsylvania’s “Taylor Swift era.”

“Through talent, hard work and determination, Ms. Swift has transcended the role of pop star, becoming a veritable cultural and economic force,” reads the bill.

House Resolution 282 was adopted in a 103-100 vote, officially marking the past year as the era of Taylor Swift. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, and noted her impact on the overall economy. The bill also cites her donations to various charities, as well as the whole Ticketmaster debacle, and her encouragement of her fans to register to vote.

“Ms. Swift has been lauded for her generosity to her staff, her fans, and philanthropic and charitable causes, particularly hunger relief organizations, including Philabundance and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,” reads the bill.

Early next year, Swift will resume her critically acclaimed Eras Tour, which will include more stops in North America, as well as Europe, and Asia. Swifties can also rent a concert film version of the Eras Tour via Prime Video.