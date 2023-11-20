Taylor Swift posted a written message to her since-expired Instagram Story mourning the sudden death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado at The Eras Tour in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on Friday, November 17. In part, Swift wrote, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.” It seemed as if Swift sang about it from the stage on Sunday night, November 19.

Swift’s second surprise song was “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” from Midnights (3am Edition). Swift has not said whether she was singing it for Benevides, but Swifties believed that this was her way of tributing her late fan. Given the song’s lyrics and Swift’s track record with moving intentionally at all times, it does not feel like a coincidence.

Someone in attendance caught the full performance on video.

📹| Full length video of Taylor performing "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" at the second Eras show in Rio #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/eeRg1N4kXr — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 20, 2023

Quinn Fife, a prominent Swiftie, resurfaced a December 2022 post by Benevides in which she quoted “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” while other Swifties showed an outpouring of collective grief and support.

My daughter just pointed out how it's raining so hard. She said

We will never forget you Ana 🕊️!! #RioTSTheErasTour #AnaBenevides — Nikki (Taylor's Version) | 1989TV 💙 (@Nikki2Swiftie) November 20, 2023

i know taylor said she wouldn’t be able to speak about ana on stage as it is too painful for her but bigger than the whole sky was such a beautiful way to honor her, truly so special :( — karen🩵 (@picturetokurn) November 20, 2023

On November 7, an X (formerly known as Twitter) account said to belong to Benevides posted (translated from Portuguese to English), “Like I literally don’t know what my purpose in life will be after I see Taylor.”