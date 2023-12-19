Back in March, Taylor Swift kicked off her massive The Eras Tour — and a lot has happened since. As the pop star completed both her North American and South American legs of the tour, she has thrown in some surprises along the way. With 2023 coming to a close, here’s a look back at some of the best moments.

Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour concert Swift's first show in Glendale served as the introduction to not only The Eras Tour, but fans both found out it was three hours long — and had two surprise songs thrown in each night. Taylor Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in Nashville A few stops later at her first show in Nashville, Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and performed "Sparks Fly (Taylor's Version)" as the first of the surprise songs. That show also had Phoebe Bridgers joining her for a duet of "Nothing New" and Matty Healy (whom she was reportedly having a fling with) in the audience.