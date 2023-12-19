Back in March, Taylor Swift kicked off her massive The Eras Tour — and a lot has happened since. As the pop star completed both her North American and South American legs of the tour, she has thrown in some surprises along the way.
With 2023 coming to a close, here’s a look back at some of the best moments.
Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert
Swift’s first show in Glendale served as the introduction to not only The Eras Tour, but fans both found out it was three hours long — and had two surprise songs thrown in each night.
Taylor Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in Nashville
A few stops later at her first show in Nashville, Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and performed “Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)” as the first of the surprise songs. That show also had Phoebe Bridgers joining her for a duet of “Nothing New” and Matty Healy (whom she was reportedly having a fling with) in the audience.
help, i'm still at the restaurant pic.twitter.com/o84ghpPo2n
— malena (@dykeboygenius) December 16, 2023
Taylor Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in Los Angeles
She would also do the same when announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her final show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, teasing it during the concert by changing all her costumes to blue outfits instead.
🎥| @TaylorSwift13 announcing "1989 TV"pic.twitter.com/aFzR610LYg
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 10, 2023
Taylor Swift joined on stage by Aaron Dessner, Haim, and Gracie Abrams
As previously mentioned, there have also been a few very special guests. At the Tampa date in April, The National’s Aaron Dessner joined Swift to perform “The Great War.” Haim appeared at Swift’s Seattle date in July to help perform “No Body, No Crime.” That same month, she brought out her tour opener, Gracie Abrams, to do a duet of Abrams’ song, “I Miss You, I’m Sorry.”
THWYRE SINOT NO BODY NO CRIME pic.twitter.com/0g91sm23Lc
— sara SAW TAYLOR (@kiraversal) July 23, 2023
I NEVER EVER THOUGHT I WOULD HEAR TAYLOR SINGING I MISS YOU IM SORRY IM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/8yts2445NF
— angels fly. SAW 5SOS (@hrrysaigon) July 2, 2023
Check out a few other special moments from Swift’s Eras Tour this year below.
Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment with the late NBA star Kobe Bryant's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka, during the Los Angeles stop of "The Eras Tour." https://t.co/RhPa8e5FzN pic.twitter.com/qkUi8mmDdd
— CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2023
taylor saying hi to the crowd is one of my fav eras tour moments pic.twitter.com/8IllD1GCvn
— drew 💌 (@dailytaylortea) July 30, 2023
taylor lautner doing a backflip on taylor swift’s stage was not on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/DXh4o9FQiu
— pia 🪩🇦🇷 (@repiatation13) July 8, 2023
Taylor Swift says karma is the guy on the chiefs, and Travis kelce's expressions are very funny, I love them ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/PjurcNXGg5
— AllAboutMusic (@22Allmusic) December 15, 2023