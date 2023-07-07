Taylor Swift jokingly sings about karma being her boyfriend, but protection is more fitting. The “Castles Crumbling” singer invites fans into her world through her music, yet that wasn’t enough for one supporter. According to TMZ, the musician’s security team heroically intercepted a fan as they attempted to enter Swift’s Rhode Island home.

In court documents retrieved by the outlet, the alleged perpetrator is 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer. After Meyer breached the property’s grounds, she was apprehended by security and asked to leave. However, it is being reported that Meyer refused, which led to the guards calling the local authorities.

Once police arrived on the scene, Meyer was arrested and later charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing. Although Meyer is no longer in police custody, she is expected to appear in court on July 14.

While Swift is currently traveling around the world thanks to record-breaking The Eras Tour, sources told the publication that the singer had recently stayed at the house during the Independence Day holiday weekend. However, they could not confirm if Swift was present at the time of the incident.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the entertainer has dealt with an over-jealous Swiftie. In fact, last month, one man was arrested for the same charge as well as intimidation, invasion of privacy, and harassment.