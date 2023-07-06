Will Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Be The First $1 Billion Tour?

In December of last year, it was reported that Taylor Swift‘s massive The Eras Tour earned well over half a billion dollars in just the US. And that was just the beginning. She’s also be bringing the shows to stages all over Latin America and Europe.

Business Today have reported that the tour is likely to gross $1 billion soon. She’s reportedly bringing in $13 million with each night, and it’s accumulated $300 million thus far through 22 dates. She’s broken Elton John’s record, which surpassed the $800 million mark with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in January.

Even the pop star’s fans are making money off the shows as well. Many have taken to selling confetti from the concerts online. “Taylor Swift has created an insane business model,” a seller named Jen said. “People are getting mad that I’m selling confetti at like $30. But what’s crazy is that A) people are buying it, and B) you’re in denial thinking Taylor Swift is not a capitalist.”

“She makes everything special, and she’ll only put out a certain amount or only certain people can get it,” another seller name Shelley said. “Only floor seats and maybe some of the 100 sections can even get confetti.”