A Taylor Swift fan has reportedly been arrested after stalking, harassing, and intimidating the “Karma” singer for months.

According to a report from CNN, 36-year-old Mitchell Taebel was booked into LaPorte County Jail last Friday (June 2), on charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy, and harassment.

Taebel was alleged to have sent threatening messages to Swift, her team, and management, dating back to this past March.

CNN notes that the affidavit, which they obtained from LaPorte County Jail, does not directly mention Swift herself, however, there are several mentions of the Eras Tour, Swift’s management team, 13 management, Joe Alwyn, who is one of her most recent exes, and a song from Swift’s Midnights album.

The affidavit also reportedly notes that Taebel sent a voice message to Swift via Instagram back in March, claiming that “he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate.”

Taebel reportedly also sent messages to Swift’s father, as well as her dancers.

In May, Taebel is said to have traveled from Long Beach, Indiana, to Swift’s home in Nashville, and was immediately escorted off of the property. Later that day, he reportedly showed up to Nissan Stadium, where Swift was performing that night.

According to CNN, the affidavit notes that Taebel was placed on a security threat/concern list, barring him from purchasing a ticket, however, he was reportedly able to purchase a ticket through a third-party seller. The venue’s security reportedly recognized him as he entered the stadium and escorted him offsite.